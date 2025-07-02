Man dies after swimming incident in Għadira Bay

A 55-year-old man from Mellieħa died on Tuesday evening after experiencing difficulties while swimming at Għadira Bay.

The police were alerted to the situation at around 6:30pm and responded immediately. According to initial investigations, the man found himself in distress while in the water.

Bystanders who were nearby noticed he was struggling and pulled him to shore, administering first aid until emergency services arrived.

A medical team provided further assistance on site before the man was transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. However, he was certified dead shortly after.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud has launched a magisterial inquiry into the incident and police investigations are ongoing.