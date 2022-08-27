Keywords Studios embarking on Malta operation plans

The international technical services provider to the global video games industry Keywords Studios, has set firm plans to set up operations in Malta.

Employing 11,000 people, now with over 70 facilities in 24 countries, Keywords Studios is strategically located in Asia, Australia, the Americas, and Europe. The first earmarked studios for Malta expansion will be USA-based Sperasoft followed by the UK-based Electric Square.

“We have been impressed with the Maltese government’s investment in the video gaming sector over the last four years and customer-centric approach spearheaded by the GamingMalta Foundation,” said Keywords CEO Bertrand Bodson.

“We feel the island is a natural fit for our strategic vision and a welcoming home to our talented game development teams. We are looking forward to continuing support in building a sustainable video game ecosystem for the island.”

Ivan Filletti, CEO of the GamingMalta Foundation, said Malta had a continued strong pipeline of both local and international companies using the island as a stage for their global ambitions.”

“Our vision to position Malta as home of gaming excellence across the multiple gaming verticals is bearing fruit,” said economy minister Silvio Schembri. “Our investment in education, a start-up incubator space, and an international drive to promote the Malta jurisdiction as a video game and esports hub spearheaded by the GamingMalta Foundation is resulting in blue-chip organisations such as Keywords not only taking notice but also making firm plans in Malta.”