Online gaming habits shifting in EU market

Online gaming is a hugely popular hobby throughout the EU. There are hundreds of millions of people living in the European Union who regularly play games over the internet. Across the last decade or so, the way we access and play online video games has diversified greatly. Thanks to advances in technology, internet-based gaming is much more easily accessible than ever before; plus, the games themselves are significantly more advanced. In this article, we’ll look at how people’s online gaming habits have changed and what could be next for gaming.

Mobile gaming

The biggest shift in online gaming habits has come about thanks to smart devices. Both smartphones and tablets have become hugely popular throughout the EU - smartphones especially. Both of these mobile devices are able to connect to the internet through Wi-Fi or data plans. They enable users to access the web wherever they may be, so long as they can connect to a Wi-Fi network or use their data.

Physical vs digital games

A while ago, all video games were physical. If you wanted to play a video game, you would have to buy a cartridge or disc. Nowadays, however, nearly all games have a digital version you can download from the internet. Most mobile games are entirely digital and don’t have a physical counterpart at all. Thanks to the rise in popularity of mobiles, gamers have become accustomed to gaming without the need for cartridges or discs. They’re used to quickly loading a game in their web browser and playing it right away. Or, for larger games, download the game from the internet and access it within a few minutes or so.

Short games vs long games

There are countless games that can be played on mobile devices. Many of them are designed specifically with smartphones and tablets in mind. What most of them have in common is that they’re meant to be played on the go in shorter amounts of time. They’re meant to be quick and easy to play. They don’t necessarily require as much time or attention as console games, which are meant for longer gaming sessions.

Mobile gaming has popularised a new type of gaming: short, easy and quick games that don’t require the same amount of concentration as console games, but can be just as enjoyable. It’s also made gaming more accessible for those who aren’t into console games.

Mobile casino games

We’ve talked about regular video games, though casino games have also been affected by the popularity of mobiles. Thanks to smart devices, players can access online casinos and gamble for real money wherever they may be. They don’t just have to do their online gambling at home. While out and about, they can try their luck on slots, play classic table games or even take part in live dealer games with other players. Thanks to mobile casinos and mobile-friendly casino games, it’s never been easier for people to gamble.

Players must be 18+ to partake in any online gaming, casino or gambling activities. Players play at their own risk. If help is required, players are urged to seek it.