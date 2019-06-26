Revolut launches Apple Pay in Malta

Users of the online banking platform Revolut will be able to add their card to Apple Pay and use their Apple devices to make payments in local shops.

Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service that allows users to make payments both in person and on the online. Users can link their credit or debit card to Apple devices like an iPhone or Apple Watch and use them to make payments at contactless point-of-sale terminals.

The service was launched in Malta, along with 11 additional countries, on Wednesday bringing the number of countries in which the service is available up to 28 countries.

“Revolut customers in 28 countries can now make fast and convenient purchases in stores, in apps and on websites with Apply Pay on iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac,” Revolut said in a statement announcing the new service.

It said that payments with Apple Pay are faster than payments with “traditional debit and credit cards or other payments methods”, while also eliminating the “need to search for a wallet” when paying in shops.

“Revolut’s ultimate goal is to give our customers a useful tool to manage every aspect of their financial lives, and the ability to make payments quickly, conveniently and securely is vital to achieving this,” Arthur Johanet, Product Owner for Card Payments at Revolut said.

“Our customers across Europe have been requesting Apple Pay for a long time, so we are delighted to continue our rollout with 12 additional markets. This is a very positive step forward in enabling even more of our customers to use their money in the way that they want to.”

Revolut customers can add their card to Apple Pay via the Revolut app or via the Wallet app.

“Customers without a plastic card can add a virtual card to Apple Wallet in just a few taps from the Revolut app and start spending instantly, without having to wait for the physical card to arrive in the post. This will enable new customers to sign up and begin spending with Apple Pay in minutes,” Revolut said.

When using a Revolut debit card with Apply Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple’s servers, Revolut said. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored on the user’s devide.

Revolut was founded in 2015 and launched in Malta back in September 2018 when the company’s CEO caused a stir by accusing Maltese banks of using “crappy technology” and of taking advantage of their customers with endless banking fees.