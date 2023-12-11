The New Year’s Eve celebrations in Valletta announced

The end of 2023 is only a few weeks away and everything is ready to close off this year with a bang in Valletta. Just a few days ago the Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici and Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman Jason Micallef announced this much awaited event in St George’s Square.

Anticipated as the largest end-of-year event in Malta, with an expected attendance of 50,000 people, this celebration will feature the participation of numerous renowned local artists. The grandeur of the occasion will unfold at the heart of Valletta, hosting the most extensive free New Year’s Eve celebrations in Malta. Attendees are warmly invited to immerse themselves in the festivities, enjoying a delightful atmosphere filled with joy and music. It's an opportunity to bid farewell to the current year and welcome the new one with warmth and celebration.

The night will kickstart with Lara and the Jukeboys band. Then it’s up to the Special Guests for the night, including The Palace String Orchestra led by Ryan Abela together with an outstanding line up of some of Malta’s top local talent including AIDAN, Drakard, Klinsmann, Jasmine, Megan May, Sarah Bonnici as well as special guest Emma Muscat. They will be taking us through a musical journey of the best of 2023 as well as some all-time classics.

Just before the countdown to the new year our hosts, together with and DJ Koroma & DJ Miggy will entertain the crowd in Valletta and live on local TV stations with a special mash-up set of the best dance anthems together with stage special effects and fireworks to welcome the New Year in style.

The event will be hosted by Ron, Taryn Mamo Cefai and Keane Cutajar.

The National New Year’s Eve Celebration is organised by G7 Events, supported by a Partnership Agreement with the Valletta Cultural Agency within the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, with the contribution of the Malta Tourism Authority.

Visit the Valletta Cultural Agency website vca.gov.mt and Facebook page for more information.