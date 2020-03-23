menu

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan's video blog | Economic rescue measures are a joke

Businesses and enterpreneurs need all the help in the world at a time of deep crisis

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 23 March 2020, 2:59pm
Shops have closed, tourists have stopped coming, and people are staying at home: the measures to combat the virus spread are also having an untold economic impact
The economic rescue measures proposed by government are a joke and need to be revised, argues Saviour Balzan.

Businesses and entrepreneurs are the heart of this country's economy and they need all the help in the world, he adds.

Balzan also hits out at Labour Party radio talking-head Manwel Cuschieri for his diatribes on the business class calling on the party to shut him up.

