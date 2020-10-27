Robert Abela is always right, and his critics are always wrong. Any questions?

Each and every single time Robert Abela is in any way criticised – be it over his (utterly disastrous) handling of the COVID-19 crisis; or his stance on immigration; or his decision to hand over large tracts of public land to hunters, etc; you can rest assured that his reaction will be to simply dig his heels and insist – over and over again – that he is right, while all the naysayers are wrong