PQs – no mere waste of time!
Question-time can actually be quite precious, giving us on the governing side and the Opposition an opportunity to go into details which otherwise would have been lost in the hustle and bustle of daily political life
Some people might think parliamentary questions are a waste of time. They couldn’t be more wrong. Question-time can actually be quite precious, giving us on the governing side and the Opposition an opportunity to go into details which otherwise would have been lost in the hustle and bustle of daily political life.
A case in point was my reply this week to a sensible, post-Christmas parliamentary question on the protection of consumers, with particular reference to online shoppers. People deserve to have the facts to analyse and judge our work as we seek to honour our electoral pledges.
Since assuming responsibility for the issuing of blue badges on March 1 last year, Aġenzija Sapport has issued a total of 2,735 badges from 3,853 applications and there were 988 renewals. A more rigourous mode of assessment has been established to ensure that blue badges are issued to those who really need them. In 2023 there were already 111 blue badge applications, 63 of which were new applications and 48 were renewal requests. Furthermore, so far, this year, 19 badges have been issued, whilst 106 other applications awaiting for the respective assessment by the relative board.
As regards the protection of consumers, there have been no less than 18,000 inspections on all kinds of shops, resulting in an increase of 70% in the case of retail outlets, 20% on open markets and 10% on green grocers and kiosks.
There were 190 shops found to be nonconforming to established rules, but it is fair to state that in such cases most perpetrators soon regularise their position after a verbal warning. So much so, that there are currently only four pending cases risking legal action.
Online checks amounted to 3,223, mostly on product security, verification that mandatory withdrawals from the European market have been followed through and made also unavailable to Maltese consumers, and, on the part of Maltese operators, adherence to rules and regulations.
The same applies to overseas operators who serve the Maltese market. 3% of all products inspected last year were found to be potentially subject to withdrawal. Not one of these operators was based in Malta, hence our referral to the countries concerned.
The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has had its sterling work recognised by the European Commission, acknowledging the MCCAA as the authority with the most concrete action taken over product security within the EU. Its Surveillance Directorate has taken part in a coordinated operation – with 38 other authorities from 19 different member states – on product security, in this case, toys available online or from traditional outlets.
As one can see, PQs do offer precious time to us as administrators, the Opposition as participants and observers, and the public as recipient. With parliamentary sessions available on both radio and TV, it makes it worthwhile to listen to or watch as there will be details and more useful fodder which the media may often have to sidestep due to lack of space, airtime and streaming options. Consumers need to be regularly updated on our constant quest for a fairer playing-field for everyone in the disability and consumer sectors.