The cruelty and illegality of cropping dogs’ ears | Alison Bezzina
The cruel practice of cropping dogs' ears, a surgical procedure performed to alter the appearance of certain dog breeds, has often sparked significant controversy.
The practice has been illegal since 2014 and anyone caught breaching this law can face a fine from €2000 up to €65,000, up to three years imprisonment, and a temporary or permanent ban from living under the same roof as animals.
In Malta, it is also illegal to buy or sell a dog with cropped ears, and dogs with cropped ears that cannot be legally justified, cannot be admitted to shows, and competitions.
Understanding ear cropping
Ear cropping involves the surgical removal of a portion of a dog's ear flap. Sometimes this is followed by bandaging and subsequent posting to shape the ear as it heals.
The procedure is typically performed on specific breeds for aesthetic purposes, often with the intention of conforming to breed standards or achieving a desired aggressive appearance. But, unless the surgery is performed by a certified vet for curative (medical) purposes, it is illegal and downright cruel.
Unnecessary pain and distress
Ear cropping for cosmetic purposes is a painful procedure performed on young puppies who are still developing both physically and emotionally. The surgical removal of a part of the ear causes acute pain and discomfort.
Given its illegality it is highly unlikely that a veterinary surgeon would risk performing such surgeries, which means that ear cropping for cosmetic purposes is often performed by people with no surgical or veterinary training and without proper access to surgical tools and medication.
As a result, dogs can be traumatised during the surgery itself and experience ongoing pain during the healing process, leading to prolonged distress and potential complications.
Impact on communication and sensory abilities
Dogs use their ears as vital tools for communication, expressing emotions, and interpreting their environment. Ear cropping diminishes their ability to communicate effectively through ear movements, leading to potential misunderstandings between dogs and their human or canine companions.
Additionally, the surgical alteration can impair their hearing and disrupt their natural ability to localise sound. Cropped ears also give dogs an aggressive look which can lead to unjustified human perceptions and fear.
The illegality of ear cropping
Malta’s laws recognise that ear cropping for cosmetic alteration has no medical or functional benefit to the dog, and as such, it is prohibited. Historically however, enforcement of this law has been weak, with authorities and even kennel clubs closing an eye to cropped ears.
The Commissioner for Animal Welfare insists that this practice should be stopped and that defaulters should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Last year a man was banned by the courts from owning dogs and fined €2000 after he admitted in court to having illegally carried out an illegal ear-cropping operation on his dog.
Adoption of breed standards
Breed standards need to evolve to prioritise health, temperament, and functionality over cosmetic features. The Commissioner for Animal Welfare encourages breeders and kennel clubs to revise standards to contribute to a more responsible and humane approach to dog breeding and not to keep closing an eye to the cruelty involved in ear cropping.
According to the Commissioner for Animal Welfare, those who close an eye to this cruelty and any other animal cruelty are accomplices.
