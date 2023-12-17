The never-ending story | Carmelo Abela
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a long-standing one indeed. For over 75 years, the region has been living in tension that escalates from time to time into conflict and even all-out war. In some instances, the sudden bout of violence does not even make the news anymore.
However, the latest development involving Hamas and Israel, was not a usual escalation. The acts perpetrated by Hamas on 7 October are utterly condemnable and could not be justified in anyway. It is acknowledged that Israel has the right to defend itself. But the way things have developed, with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) bombing, attacking and hitting the Gaza Strip and most of all killing innocent people, cannot be seen as the right to defend itself, at least not anymore and not at this stage.
During my tenure as foreign minister, I visited Israel and Palestine a few times. I proudly say that the bilateral relations between Malta and Israel and between Malta and Palestine continued to improve. Malta’s position was always very clear and known to both sides. For this we earned their respect although no one was happy all the time.
Malta’s policy was to promote peace and to say loud and clear that the way forward is to have a two-state solution – two states living side by side in peace with each other and recognising their respective rights. This is still Malta’s position today.
During the current year and next year, Malta is serving on the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member. I am also proud that as foreign minister, I gave a lot of attention to our bid, not only by promoting my country, but also by working on the necessary preparations, including the document that states what our political intentions are.
One of the main aims is to promote and actively work for peace. As members of the Security Council, we do have a major role to play and being a trusted partner, we need to continue to do our part and to do it well.
Calling for a cease fire is not only crucial to prevent the loss of more innocent lives but is also a sine qua non to hopefully start serious discussions on the best way forward to bring everyone out of such a vicious pit. It goes without saying that this is quite a challenge. The international community needs to believe that it is possible otherwise it will never happen. Important actors such as the UN, the EU, the US and others including from the Middle East region, need to sit down and discuss and more importantly agree on the way forward. This is not happening or at least it is not being seen to be happening. However, it is evident from their respective statements that everyone is acting individually.
I am mostly concerned about the European Union. I was present for a substantial number of Foreign Affairs Councils where the topic was discussed. I will only say that I wanted the EU to take a more active and central role in the Middle East. Unfortunately, this did not happen for several reasons. The immediate aftermath of the ongoing escalation evidenced that the EU did not have one coordinated position. Not only that, but I believe that the main position of the European institutions was not the correct one. Notably, the President of the Commission and the President of the European Parliament, with their actions and statements gave a carte blanche to Israel to do what it wants under the so called right to defend itself.
Not to be misunderstood; Israel has the right to exist, has the right to live in peace, security, and stability and when it is required, to defend itself. However, this right to defend itself, somehow should be reasonable and any counter action should be commensurate with the actions received.
In my view the High Representative of the EU has held a more balanced approach and one that represents the positions of most if not all Member States.
It is a position that leaves the door open for the EU to one day, hopefully, play a more effective role in trying to bring the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to an end and to propagate more stability in the Middle East region. It is in Europe’s interest that the EU plays this role. Both Europe and the Middle East have important common interests and share at least the Mediterranean Sea and respective borders.
A conflict next door is very worrying and that is why I hold this firm belief that the EU should play a major role. I hope that the actions and statements of two Presidents of two European Institutions would not continue to cause damage to the just cause of bringing peace to the 75-year-old conflict.
Carmelo Abela is a Labour MP and a former foreign minister