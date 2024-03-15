From compassion to action: A call for change in mental health | Steve Ellul
The multifaceted challenges within Malta’s mental health landscape underscore a broader European predicament that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the conversation, related to this critical subject, gains traction, Malta finds itself grappling with an escalating challenge in mental health care compounded by inadequate resources.
Within this evolving discourse, various stakeholders emerge as beacons of change, each contributing a unique perspective to the dialogue. From the dedicated efforts of Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) to the impassioned advocacy of the Malta Chamber for enhanced mental health services, from the innovative strides of initiatives like MENT+ to the stark realities presented by the shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists, these voices collectively underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive and forward-looking response.
According to recent data, more than 120,000 people in Malta, are struggling with mental health conditions.
The prevalence of depression stands at 6.6%, anxiety affects 7.8%, and schizophrenia is reported at 0.026%. These findings underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive, holistic and inclusive approach to mental health treatment.
The call for innovation echoes throughout these narratives, emphasising the necessity for holistic mental health programmes tailored to the diverse needs of our workforce. Stress management seminars, self-care initiatives, and preventive measures emerge as essential components of a resilient and thriving community, mirroring a broader shift in the European Union towards recognising mental health as an integral aspect of overall well-being.
More recent appeals in this regard, reflect a collective acknowledgment of the need to bridge the gap between rhetoric and action. Recommendations, ranging from community-based mental healthcare to short-term improvements in specific areas of mental health facilities, underscore the imperative for a collaborative and multi-faceted approach.
The proposals advocate for the expansion of community-based mental healthcare to enable early intervention, alongside increased investment in emergency services and short-term enhancements in specific areas of Mount Carmel Hospital.
While acknowledging the government’s plans for a new mental health facility, immediate improvements are crucial, particularly in bolstering the staffing of community mental health teams in Gozo. Public health and the police force engagement in intervention highlights the importance of a collaborative, multi-stakeholder approach to addressing mental health challenges.
As concerns are raised by child psychiatrists, it becomes increasingly apparent that overlooking the mental well-being of the younger generation carries significant societal repercussions. Tackling mental health issues in Malta and across the EU requires a joint effort from Member States, decision-making institutions, and communities alike. It is imperative for the EU to continuously refine its policies, ensuring that its fundamental principles are translated into impactful initiatives that directly support those in need.
What we experienced should serve as a catalyst for change within the broader European context. As we navigate the complexities of post-pandemic recovery, it becomes increasingly evident that mental health must be prioritised as a fundamental component of our collective well-being.
Moving forward, transforming awareness into action requires sustained commitment, effective policies, and coordinated efforts. While recent initiatives mark significant progress, the journey ahead demands unwavering dedication to mental health as a cornerstone of the European health agenda.
In unity lies our strength. Let us seize this moment to forge a path towards a future where mental well-being flourishes, and every individual receives the support and compassion they deserve.