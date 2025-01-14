A year in review: Looking forward with determination | Chris Bonett
It has been one year since the Prime Minister entrusted me with the transport, infrastructure and public works portfolio.
Looking back is a useful prism to look through if you want guidance. It can push us to look ahead with the belief that we can tackle any situation because we are now wiser. However, it can also cause frustration over failure to achieve what might have seemed like a promising prospect. As a doer, the former approach is the driving force behind every project that my ministry has taken on in the last year.
It is imperative to acknowledge that 2024 prepared the groundwork for many successful aspirations and projects.
Most notably, we saw a collective initiative for the pedestrianisation of key town and village squares to promote communal spaces. The Vjal Kulħadd Scheme, which has now received 40 applications, is testament to this. The government provided the platform for NGOs and local councils to curate thriving green spaces that promote sustainable methods of transport.
The will to promote sustainable uses of transport is also accentuated by the record 30% increase of passengers that made use of the ferries between Malta’s ports. Our vision is that the same Mediterranean Sea that envelopes Malta is our best commodity and transport is certainly no exception. The public’s continuous use of sea ferries confirms this belief.
Comparatively, 2025 will see the amplification of everything that commenced last year.
When it comes to pollution mitigation, the short to medium term proposals introduced in 2024 will be implemented over an 18-month period, with the first measures to be introduced in April. Additionally, works on the highly anticipated race track at Hal Far are advancing at a fast pace.
The maritime sector is an important economic pillar given Malta’s strategic geographic position in the Mediterranean. The islands are an ideal hub for ship and yacht owners. Testament to this is the strength of the Maltese maritime flag – Malta has the largest ship register in the EU and the 6th largest in the world. This year, we aim to continue ensuring that Malta remains the top choice the world over for prospective yacht owners and continue implementing our vision for the superyacht industry.
Additionally, the Maltese aircraft register has seen continuous growth over the last few years.
In 2025, we will continue to ensure that Malta is the first jurisdiction of consideration for aviation companies looking to expand their operations or set their baseline in Malta. In the coming weeks, we will introduce an aviation project which will see a cargo company increase its operations in Malta and register a new large aircraft.
It will also be the year for continued enforcement. More recently, a fifth of Y-plate vehicles that were not in compliance with regulations introduced in 2023 were ordered off the road.
Cab hailing platforms are a crucial part of the economic cycle. They were certainly essential during the COVID-19 pandemic for people who needed extra income. However, systematic attempts by companies to evade regulations that equally, leave an impact on our infrastructure, will not be tolerated.
We may be a small country but people require a collective effort to solve our problems, away from jocular and pugnacious tactics that only serve to deter our final goals.
As minister, I look back at 2024 with satisfaction for the foundations we laid. However, 2025 is the year to look forward to with determination, knowing that our goals are ambitious and intended to bring about change.