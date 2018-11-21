Excellence at Wardija
Last Monday I was fortunate enough to be present at the launch of the Social Enterprise Project at Maria Regina College in Wardija, which project is being financed by HSBC.
Apart from celebrating the entrepreneurship efforts of the students, I strongly feel that I was also celebrating the work of the teachers and all those involved in the administration of the Dun Manwel Attard Young Adults Education Resource Centre.
The centre caters for the needs of youngsters with different abilities at post-16 level. Entrepreneurship Education is an integral part of our school educational programme to the point that the school is continuously promoting and assisting initiatives ranging from self-employment to social enterprises and cooperatives aimed to target the disability sector. Students’ efforts and experiences in this regards are also being certified and officially recognised through national and international accreditation bodies.
In fact, the school has managed to get several local and European awards that recognise its efforts in the sector. Additionally the school has involved itself directly in various projects that promote entrepreneurship activities within a Social Enterprise aspect. Honey, oil, pottery items, lavender pouches, bath scrubs and bath salts are just a few of products that are produced by the youngsters.
I acknowledge and thank the HSBC Malta Foundation for the help and support that they have given to the Dun Manwel Attard Young Adults Education Resource Centre. This project is entirely funded by the HSBC Malta Foundation and they have partnered the resource centre in providing a creative and innovative approach of improving the quality of life of people with disability.
These youngsters have been given opportunities where they can recognise their abilities through an entrepreneurial way. Without such help, it would have been far more difficult to achieve these results.
During this visit, students with different abilities demonstrated a remarkable show of entrepreneurship. One particular project that deserves special mention is the creation of a range of aromatherapy products using Maltese herbs and other ingredients. These goods were even packaged with their own label ‘Wardija” and they are now even making their way into the local retail market.
The Wardija resource centre adopts a holistic approach which emphasises care, respect and responsibility.
The dedicated staff work as a team, providing discussions about behaviour, communication difficulties and other needs that students have from time to time.
The school promotes and supports initiatives that help give these youngsters pride and a greater sense of ownership on projects initiated and carried through, at the resources centre in Wardija.
It is an excellent initiative and a best practice model that should be followed in all secondary schools. These opportunities provide an added encouragement to parents to help their children and/or youngsters to further their education, consequently helping them prepare better for life and employment.