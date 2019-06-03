menu

[WATCH] The PN needs Claudio Grech as leader

The civil war in the Nationalist Party is not good for democracy

saviour_balzan
Saviour Balzan 3 June 2019, 2:39pm
Saviour Balzan video blog

The civil war in the Nationalist Party is not good news for democracy. The solution is for the party to get a new leader. This person must be someone who will offer vision and hope.

From what has been said it is clear that the one candidate that is suited for this role is Claudio Grech. This country cannot have a democracy if it does not have an Opposition that can have values, provide alternatives and present people with a dream.

Saviour Balzan is the founder and co-owner of MaltaToday. He has reported on Maltese poli...
More in Blogs
The PN’s malaise? Let’s go back to when Fenech Adami stepped down
Blogs

The PN’s malaise? Let’s go back to when Fenech Adami stepped down
Michael Falzon
Death threats are a serious matter
Blogs

Death threats are a serious matter
Raphael Vassallo
[WATCH] The PN needs Claudio Grech as leader
Blogs

[WATCH] The PN needs Claudio Grech as leader
Saviour Balzan
Remove partisan politics from councils, and more people will vote
Blogs

Remove partisan politics from councils, and more people will vote
Josanne Cassar
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.