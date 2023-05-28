Cartoon: 28 May 2023

menu
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
Mikiel Galea
28 May 2023, 7:15am
Cartoon by Mikiel Galea
TWEET
SHARE
Mikiel Galea has been MaltaToday's cartoonist since 1998
