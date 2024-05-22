Water Services clarification on sewage network and investment initiatives
The Water Services Corporation would like to address the editorial claims regarding sewage contamination at St George’s Bay and Balluta Bay.
In the instances mentioned, the contamination is not caused by WSC's sewage network. Instead, it results from blockages due to third-party activities and improper waste disposal by said third parties into water culverts which shouldn’t be used for such use.
Our network has been thoroughly tested and confirmed to be leak-free, even in the case of St Julian’s Bay.
Regarding our investments, in January, WSC launched a comprehensive €310 million National Investment Plan aimed at modernising Malta’s water and sewage infrastructure. This ambitious plan includes:
1. Upgrading and expanding sewage treatment facilities to increase capacity and efficiency.
2. Improving the sewage network to prevent blockages and enhance overall performance.
3. Implementing advanced technologies to monitor and manage water quality, ensuring the safety and reliability of our services.
4. Enhancing wastewater recycling and reuse initiatives to support environmental sustainability.
5. Strengthening infrastructure to accommodate the growing population and future demands.
More information about the WSC's €310 million investment plan can be found here.