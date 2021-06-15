Malta plans carbon-neutral future in 30-year plan that will reshape economy

Malta will have a 30-year strategy that will leads towards a carbon neutral economy, according to a public consultation document launched by environment minister Aaron Farrugia and energy minister Miriam Dalli.

The strategy prioritises the most cost-effective measures to reduce emissions in energy, buildings, transport, industry, waste, agriculture, and water.

Matla wants to identify pathways towards carbon neutrality by 2050 and measures to adapt to climate change whilst reaching EU-mandated 2030 climate targets.

“With the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), government will continue gaining ground and set decarbonisation pathways for the next 30 years and to ensure carbon emissions reductions across the main sectors of the economy,” environment minister Aaron Farrugia said.

He siad the transition to a greener and carbon neutral economy for Malta would “pump new life into our future”.

“There is no greater duty for any nation than protecting our people and our planet. The pandemic has brought this into sharp focus, but climate change will remain the most enduring threat to the futures of our children and our grandchildren, and the world we are fighting for, if we do not act.”

He called the strategy an ambitious plan that would reshape the Maltese economy for future generations.

“We are not only reshaping our mobility, energy, waste and building sectors into more sustainable ones, but we are looking to invest in greener jobs, digital technologies, and low carbon innovation opportunities. The post-pandemic era must be ecological and environmental, because taking action on climate is no longer an option.”

Miriam Dalli said the documents issued for the consultation will gather feedback from the general public while showing the government’s vision for our country.

“We have ambitious goals that we want to achieve, and we are committed to doing so. In every incentive we offer, and in every scheme we are launching, we are keeping in mind the contribution of everyone.

“We want families, businesses, and industries to seize the opportunities that are available when it comes to sustainable investment - an investment that leads to economic growth and a better standard of living.”

Malta will have to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 19% by 2030 compared to 2005. Transportation is one of the main sectors which causes high levels of emissions. Through the Cleaner Vehicles Commission, led by Dalli, various consultation meetings with stakeholders were held, resulting in the green paper which was launched today.

Among other things, the green paper allows feedback from the public regarding the cut-off date for the importation of cars with an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), which is a car with conventional petrol or diesel engine.

“This cut-off date does not mean that anyone who owns or will have a petrol or diesel car will have to discard it, but this means that cars of this kind will no longer be imported into our country. We also want the public to participate in the decision-making,” Dalli said.

Stakeholders and the public in general are being invited to submit their comments by 13th July 2021 on Low Carbon Development Strategy to [email protected], and the Green Paper Towards Cleaner Vehicles on our Roads to [email protected]. Both documents are accessible through environment.gov.mt.