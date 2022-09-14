Interesting, controversial and vague: how Malta plans to go green

The National Strategy for the Environment issued for public consultation spells out a number of ambitious targets including reducing car use, introducing more urban greening projects and safeguarding ground water and mineral resources.

The strategy largely lacks concrete proposals to achieve these goals. One reason for this is that the achievement of these goals also depends on actions taken by different authorities. But the document does provide an interesting vision, coupled with some innovative and possibly controversial, albeit half-baked, ideas.

1.Switching off public buildings at night

A binding national policy on light pollution will be prepared, based on the principle of using only as much light as is necessary. Buildings such as commercial outlets, offices and public buildings will be encouraged to switch off most lighting at night.

Measures to mitigate pollution from light sources, such as the installation of full cut-off lighting fixtures with specific colour temperatures in public areas and roads will be made mandatory in public procurement.

More ‘dark sky areas’ like the one in Dwejra where any lighting is discouraged, will be designated. In rural areas, preference will be given to retro-reflective road markers, in a bid to significantly reduce light pollution without undermining road safety.

In reality guidelines on light pollution were already issued for public consultation two years ago with no action being taken in the meantime. The unapproved document had proposed radical solutions like switching off lighting, even on public monuments after 11pm.

Yet the current energy crisis which is forcing governments to ration energy use, may well provide the necessary impetus for action on this front.

2. Crowdfunding to convert private properties into public areas

Stakeholders, including the government, local private companies, and the resident community itself will be encouraged to work together to acquire privately-owned land within built-up areas to create green open spaces. This is being dubbed “as an investment for citizens and their wellbeing”.

This will be done through a “mechanism” which “could involve government funding, crowdfunding and fundraising” and the establishment of committees within the locality.

Local councils will have a major role in earmarking possible areas for such spaces and enabling and encouraging citizens to manage and maintain such spaces.

Community gardening and tree planting by residents will be encouraged to contribute towards the stewardship of these green spaces. It is unclear whether these financial mechanisms are being proposed in view of the current crisis triggered by rising energy subsidies, which is draining public coffers.

Lacking in this proposal is any commitment to extend Urban Conservation Areas or to create green enclaves within the development zone enjoying the same protection as ODZ (outside development zone) land.

3. Reduce licence fees for those who drive less

One of the measures proposed to reduce car travel is that of linking reduced vehicle mileage to reduced road licence fees. This is the only suggestion made in the document about using fiscal measures to encourage environmentally friendly behaviour.

The wording suggests the use of the proverbial carrot instead of the stick but represents a welcome acceptance of the principle that taxation can actually change behaviour.

4. Walking buses for children

In a bid to reduce school traffic the document envisages the establishment of “supervised walking school buses”. Schools will be duly enabled and assisted in the implementation of such measures.

Walking buses are a form of transport for schoolchildren who are chaperoned by two adults one acting as the driver who leads and the other as a conductor who follows as students walk to school along a set route, with designated stops at which students are picked and dropped.

The document also hints at greater use of information technology to rationalise road use. Yet in the absence of decisions on which kind of mass transportation system is ideal for Malta, such proposals sound a bit cosmetic.

5. Access to rooftops for solar panels

The document very vaguely promises “efforts” to address various challenges related to the legal access to rooftops, shading by other properties and conflicts with other uses for rooftops, as well as aesthetic issues.

It is unclear how this measure will be implemented in view of planning rules which have facilitated the approval of penthouses on most new apartment blocks.

6. Planting compensatory saplings to be least preferred option

In a clear reversal of present practice of compensating the loss of mature trees with saplings grown in green patches far away from local communities, the document clearly states that “planting saplings as compensation in other areas where they would not provide any benefits to the community affected by the project will be considered the least preferred option”.

Instead, priority will be given to increasing the tree canopy area in public open spaces where they would provide the most benefits to local communities. Moreover, existing policies will be revised, and new ones developed as necessary, to valorise existing mature trees, through their integration within all infrastructural and major projects affecting public open spaces.

Efforts will also be made to define a percentage allocation of such projects’ footprint to tree planting. Should existing mature trees be present on the site of a project, tree policies will favour their retention, followed by their transplanting to a suitable nearby site when possible.

7. Resurrecting extinct species

With regards to protecting biodiversity, the document makes a brief and curious reference to the “re-introduction of extinct species and reinforcement of populations of endangered species” but is short on detail on this aspect.

More concretely it foresees the creation of a bio-banking facility for plant species established with a view to counteract biodiversity loss. A national plan for the conservation of wild food plants is also envisaged with the aim of reducing the loss of biodiversity important for food production, agriculture, and the development of production systems resilient to climate change.

8. Fish farms can be good for conservation

The document suggests that “some of the pressure on wild seafood stocks can also be relieved by diverting the existing demand to farmed fish and other seafood” but makes no reference to tuna penning which involves the fattening of captured wildlife.

Yet it reaffirms the commitment to ensure that aquaculture facilities operate in an environmentally sustainable manner. The strategy also reiterates the commitment to limit fishing in Marine Protection Areas to create reservoirs of biodiversity.

9. Land reclamation still lurks in the background.

The strategy states that “major projects of national interest that generate a large amount of construction and demolition waste will be assessed in terms of recovery and recycling targets” but at the same time leaves a window open for a quick fix solution, namely land reclamation by adding that these should also be assessed in terms of a still to be published “land reclamation” policy.

10. Recognising Comino’s limitations

The document hints at “a specific focus on the coastal and marine areas around Comino” which gives priority to the “islet’s opportunities and limitations” and “its landscapes, seascapes and nature” will be taken into consideration to enable growth in “a resource-efficient and environmentally sustainable manner.”

But once again it falls short of any commitment to establish a carrying capacity for visitors to the ecologically sensitive islet.

11. Malta has not given up on finding oil or gas

Despite the looming climate crisis triggered by the burning of fossil fuels, the document refers to “potential growth” in “hydrocarbon exploration” in Maltese waters.

Vaguely the document says that it should be “ensured that these activities respect environmental considerations and long-term sustainability.”

Awkwardly, oil and gas exploration are mentioned along the growth potential of offshore floating wind turbines and solar PVs in maximising the potential of Malta’s blue economy.