ERA stops construction at Balluta Bay until developer installs preventive measures

The Environment and Resources Authority said that all activities were stopped after reports about the release of construction material into the sea at Balluta Bay

maria_pace
17 May 2018, 2:43pm
by Maria Pace

ERA has stopped all activities at a construction site at Balluta bay until the developer installs adequate preventive measures.

In a statement, the Environment and Resources Authority said that they stopped all activities at the site after media reports about the release of construction material into the sea at Balluta Bay.

The developer has started installing measures during the night, under the supervision of ERA officers, with more works being implemented during the day.

“ERA will keep on monitoring the works until it is ascertained that all precautionary measures are undertaken. ERA will also be taking action against the developer for breaching environmental law.”

