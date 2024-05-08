Chris Fearne says he is yet to be notified to appear in court

On Facebook, Fearne reacted to MaltaToday’s story where his charges were among those revealed.

Fearne noted that he had not seen the inquiry’s process verbal and is yet to discover how he features in the inquiry, as he said that he cannot comment given his lack of information.

The DPM claimed that he had always fulfilled his duty with integrity and had never steered close to breaking the law. He further reminded that the National Audit Office had reported that Konrad Mizzi concluded side agreements with Steward Health Care after 2018 behind Fearne’s back despite the former not being health minister.

At the time of writing, Fearne is set to remain Malta’s nominee for European Commissioner despite possible charges against him. This was confirmed through comments from the Robert Abela and Miriam Dalli, who was rumoured to be Fearne’s replacement.

Malta is currently waiting for the imminent arraignment of a number of individuals and companies linked with the fraudulent hospitals privatisation deal. Former government officials such as Joseph Muscat, Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi are among those to be arraigned, as well as current officials such as Fearne and Edward Scicluna.