Malta phone app sends alert of invasive alien species

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has joined forces with the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) in the European battle against invasive alien species as part of the European Alien Species Information Network (EASIN).

As part of the work of EASIN, ‘The Invasive Alien Species in Europe’ app enables the public and researchers to report invasive alien species in Malta and the EU.

The new app facilitates the dissemination of information, surveillance, the adoption of efficient measures for prevention as well as early detection and control, leading to reduction of ecological and economical damages that invasive alien species may cause.

“For implementation and research to be effective in both policy making and control of alien species, it is important to raise awareness and understand the distribution of alien species, their invasive potential and prioritise accordingly,” the ERA said.

The EASIN app has been adapted to the local Maltese environment with detailed information and photos of the listed plants and animals making it possible for anyone to capture images of these species and submit a report including location and any relevant complementary information, using their own mobile phones’ GPS system and camera.

The application also contains basic information such as description, habitats, and impacts, on each of the invasive alien species of EU concern, including pictures and maps showing the distribution of the various species in Europe based on validated submissions.

The Invasive Alien Species in Europe app is available on Google Play.