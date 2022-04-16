Sliema man survives green pit viper snakebite in Indonesia

A Sliema man living in Indonesia is recovering from a potentially life-threatening snakebite.

Pierre Portelli, a volunteer at the Anak Alam Learning House in Sumbawa, Indonesia, said he accidentally stepped on a green pit viper while walking in the school’s front garden.

Results of bites from this species range from mild envenoming to death, usually damaging the circulatory system and muscle tissue, causing swelling, haemorrhage and necrosis.

Portelli was administered first aid by co-worker Baiq Dewi Yuningsih, and was then taken to the nearest health clinic some 20 minutes away by scooter.

“This prevented the venom to spread through my blood vessels,” Portelli said on Facebook. “I was under medical observation for 24 hours to make sure my symptoms were stable and the venom didn’t spread further up my blood stream.

“I consider myself very lucky on this account. Now I just need to keep my foot immobilized for some time until the pain and swelling subside completely.”

Portelli said the incident was a learning experience. “Respect towards such creatures is important. We keep taking up their land and disrupt their natural habitats; we are more of a threat to them than them to us.

“Unfortunately many children who live in villages close to us don’t have the knowledge on how to administer first aid for such bites. Once I’m fully recovered I will dedicate time to gather the knowledge from local snake experts to see how we can educate these children in the best way possible.”