Two loggerhead turtles released back into the sea after recovery

Two loggerhead turtles were on Monday released back into the sea after receiving care at the Wildlife Rehab Centre.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said one of the turtles, Polly Ċensa, the ingestion of a fishing line and hook in August 2022. The other turtle, Duka, had been found entangled in fishing line in December 2024. Duka’s speedier recovery was due to the cuts’ shallow nature.

Present during the release, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli thanked the different entities for their work in rehabilitating the animals. Also present was singer Ira Losco.

“It is a delight to witness the results of the ongoing conservation efforts at the Wildlife Rehab Centre, a collaborative initiative between our environmental regulator, the Environment and Resources Authority, as well as Ambjent Malta and Nature Trust Malta,” she said.

This summer is one of the busiest times of year for Malta’s turtle nesting season, with four nests already being found. Additionally, this year five turtles have been released back into the sea so far, with the Wildlife Rehab Centre continuing to play a vital role in the rehabilitation of injured marine wildlife. Currently fifteen injured turtles are being cared for at this centre.

“ERA retains a key role in ensuring the necessary legal protection for these marine creatures and to educate the public to care for their nests on our public beaches,” Dalli said.

The ERA urges the public to immediately report any turtle activity sightings on 2292 3500 or to Nature Trust on 9999 9505, since more nesting episodes are expected this season.