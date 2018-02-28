Trees planted by hunters vandalised overnight

Trees planted by hunters' federation FKNK were pulled from the roots and vandalised 

maria_pace
28 February 2018, 9:08am
by Maria Pace
The trees were planted during an activity on 18 February
The trees were planted during an activity on 18 February

Trees planted by FKNK hunters’ federation volunteers over the weekend at L-Ahrax in Mellieha have been vandalized between 24 and 25 February, the federation said.

Many of the Aleppo pine trees were pulled from the roots.

Trees were pulled from the roots
Trees were pulled from the roots
150 trees were planted at L-Ahrax, Mellieha
150 trees were planted at L-Ahrax, Mellieha

FKNK planted the trees on Sunday 18 February during an activity, ‘Ingawduh u Niehdi Hsiebi Flimkien’ (We enjoy and take care of it together).

Tamarisk trees which were planted a few metres away during a similar activity a year ago were also vandalised. Most of the trees were planted by people who had benefited from Puttinu Cares, the federation said.

“During this month’s activity, the Environment ministry provided the federation with 100 Aleppo Pine trees and 50 African Tamarisk trees to be planted at L-Aħrax,” FKNK said. “Now most trees have been pulled from the roots and vandalised.”

