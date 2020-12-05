Downscaled bungalow complex for Wied Babu in Zurrieq

The owners of the Garden of Eden wedding hall in Zurrieq have downscaled plans for a tourist complex, in their bid to obtain the green light for 12 cabanas overlooking the picturesque Wied Babu valley in Zurrieq.

Maurizio Baldacchino is proposing the construction of 12 bungalows, each with pool and private garden, this time developer over a larger footprint that will include the currently paved and landscaped area around the Garden of Eden wedding wall. But significantly, no development will take place in an illegal car park that has been under PA enforcement since 1998, as originally proposed.

That application was dropped in May following objections by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The bungalows will occupy over 4,600sq.m on the total 12,300sq.m area.

Ranging in size between 92sq.m and 170sq.m, the luxury cabanas will come with 770sq.m of paving and a 550sq.m garden.

The developers are invoking the controversial rural policy which permits the redevelopment of existing countryside buildings.

The development is being linked to an “environment management plan” for the valley, most of which is owned by Baldacchino Holdings, the owners of wedding hall. They say the bungalows, designed by architect Ray Demicoli will be “unique, short-term accommodation units within the beautiful setting of Wied Babu”, attracting a niche market seeking high-quality accommodation. “The scheme will be providing tourist accommodation in a rural setting and in an area that has many tourist attractions but has limited accommodation available.”

If approved the cabanas will enjoy breath-taking views of the Blue Grotto, It-Torri ta’ Xutu at Wied iż-Żurrieq, the open sea and Filfla. The site is located in the vicinity of a Natura 2000 site.

While the development is now largely restricted to presently developed land, the development of a resort next to a Natura 2000 site is still bound to be controversial, prompting fears of future developments in the sensitive area.

Baldacchino has also been issued with a permit to rebuild illegally constructed agricultural stores in the same valley.