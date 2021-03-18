Xgħajra’s ‘hyper-contemporary’ towers shot down by cultural heritage watchdog

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has shot down plans by Jason Mifsud’s Elegant Homes for the development of three 14-storey towers along Xgħajra’s coastline.

Not only has the heritage watchdog reiterated its concerns about the excessive volumes being proposed, but it has also questioned the legality of such a development as “a massive hyper-contemporary development... not contemplated for in the South Malta Local Plan”.

Moreover the proposed development is described as “an ad hoc imposition on the location”, that prejudices the urban character and visual perceptions of Xgħajra, which is described as “a largely still contained low-lying seaside village”.

The SCH has also asked the architect to submit detailed photographs of the old structures, a well and rock-cut formation located to the rear of the site.

Developers have recently reiterated plans for three, 14-storey towers in Xgħajra with photomontages documenting a massive visual impact on the seaside locality’s skyline, at present still characterised by low-rise buildings.

The floor-area ratio rules allow medium-rise buildings, of up to 10 storeys, on plots of over 4,000sq.m when surrounded by streets on each side. Over 10-storey high-rises are only permitted in Marsa, Gzira, Paceville, Qawra, Tigné and Mrieħel.

But the approval of medium-rise developments is not automatic since the policy excludes developments on compact, low-rise locations where such buildings are considered “naturally alien”.

The policy says “tall buildings should respond positively to their context including natural topography, scale, height, urban grain, streetscape and built form, and the skyline” and should “retain and enhance key strategic, long-distance views and important vistas at a national and at the local level.”

In 2019 developers had ignored a previous objection by the Superintendence and pressed ahead of plans for the high-rise development but the strongly worded objection makes the approval of the project as being proposed unlikely according to sources in the Planning Authority.

Earlier in February, the developers asked for a suspension of their application; but new plans and visuals presented in the past weeks do not show any substantial changes. The latest plans were submitted after the local council controversially issued its go-ahead for the project.

In his letter to the PA, the Xgħajra mayor welcomed changes to the original plans which now include “a spacious piazza” accessible from Dawret ix-Xatt. The council said it prefers the application of the floor-area ratio through which building heights are compensated by the creation of a public piazza, than building the entire area with five-storey buildings as allowed in the local plan. It said the project would result in the upgrade of the small seaside locality “into a high-class residential destination complementing the surroundings and Smart City.”

But residents have not given up and a campaign against the development organised by the Xgħajra seafront interest group supported by Moviment Graffitti is gathering momentum in the locality.