Five-storey apartments proposed instead of Birgu barn

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is strongly objecting to a zoning application proposing a cul-de-sac to cater for massive residential development instead of a 3,400sq.m cow farm along Triq Cottoner in Birgu, in the vicinity of De La Salle College.

The zoning application proposed by landowner John Bonavia foresees residential development of over 2,700sq.m of land sub-divided into eight blocks, consisting of a ground floor, four overlying full floors and a penthouse level. Two basement garage levels are also being proposed.

The site earmarked for the new development is located within the lines of fortification that define the historic fortified city of Vittorioisa and is immediately adjacent to a tract of the scheduled fortifications. The site is also within the Urban Conservation Area of Vittoriosa.

The development of the cul de sac leading to the proposed residential development will require the demolition of two early 20th century townhouses along Triq Cottoner.

The residential development proposed would replace a large barn. The property also has within it a large number of sheds and animal pens of no cultural heritage value.

The Superintendence is objecting to the proposed demolition of the two houses along Triq Cottoner, noting that they are constructed in traditional style and to traditional proportions, as well as being located within the Urban Conservation Area.

The Superintendence also noted “the extreme intensity” of development as proposed by the Planning Control, which would result in extensive excavation and relatively massive volumes over a large area, far exceeding the dominant height set by the adjacent two-storey houses.

The Superintendence declared its opposition to intensive development within these lines of fortifications, being more favourable “to the preservation of open spaces and to the containment of heights and volumes” in this area.

Transport Malta has issued its clearance for the proposed cul-de-sac as long as its use is restricted to pedestrians, with bollards placed at the junction with Triq Cottoner.

The project’s architects had originally claimed that the adjacent De La Salle gate was not currently in use but this claim was rebutted by the school. But TM concluded that there would be no safety issues as long as use of the cul-de-sac is restricted to pedestrians and emergency and refuse vehicles.