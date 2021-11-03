More than 1,000 object to Għarb application seeking residential development on ODZ land

Moviment Graffiti said that over 1,000 Gozitan and Maltese objected to an application to change the zoning of 5,387sq.m of agricultural land that is currently designated as ODZ to a residential development zone in Għarb.

“This application is a total non-starter due to its outrageous request to re-zone ODZ land to residential development, not to mention the flagrant disregard for a number of planning and development laws,” Moviment Graffitti said on Tuesday.

It said the Birbuba area in Għarb, serves as a green enclave and a much-needed open space, while also used for agricultural purposes. "If given the green light, the application would set a very ugly precedent and pave the way for further devastation of the Gozitan landscape and rural setting, spelling disaster for Għarb and other quaint Gozitan villages.”

Moviment Graffitti added that the re-zoning of land Outside Development Zone to residential development is prohibited by the laws of Malta and runs counter to a number of planning policies, meaning that the application’s request is technically unlawful.

“Nothing can ever justify the change in zoning from ODZ to residential development. The Planning Authority is therefore bound to refuse the application on these grounds, and we are retaining the authorities directly responsible for breach of law if their decision is in favour.”

It said that the application also proposes a new road, although according to the NGO, traffic is not an issue. "The purpose of the road would be to facilitate access to any eventual residential development and cater for new traffic in the area that would result from such a development."

Graffitti stated that the application is being led by one of Joseph Portelli’s employees, which it said, shows clear evidence of the impunity enjoyed by certain developers. "The planning system has intentionally been designed to serve the needs of developers, with the result that it totally disregards the needs of the people whose quality of life keeps on deteriorating."

It remarked how the Għarb Local Council voted unanimously against the application, and it urged urge the Planning Authority to take note of this and the objection of over 1,000 citizens.