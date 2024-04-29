Broadcasting Authority to host series of political discussions for EP, local council elections

The Broadcasting Authority (BA) will host a series of political debates and features on the local broadcaster ahead of the elections on 8 June.

Since Malta will vote on two elections this year, the authority will be organising two separate series – one for the European election and another for the local council vote.

The series’ will include shows, interviews, and television spots that will be aired on TVM and TVMNews+.

The European Parliament series will start this week. The first episode, which will be aired on Thursday 2 May, is a discussion titled ‘Europe at a crossroads: What is the future of the European Parliament?’.

Candidates from the Labour Party, Nationalist Party, and ADPD – The Green Party will take part in this debate.

The discussion, which will be moderated by journalist Liam Carter, will air on TVM and Radju Malta at 8:45pm.

The authority is mandated by law to organise a series of political debates that ensures all parties and candidates can present their views to the electorate.