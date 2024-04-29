Broadcasting Authority to host series of political discussions for EP, local council elections
Political discussion series kicks off Thursday with debate on the future of the European Parliament
The Broadcasting Authority (BA) will host a series of political debates and features on the local broadcaster ahead of the elections on 8 June.
Since Malta will vote on two elections this year, the authority will be organising two separate series – one for the European election and another for the local council vote.
The series’ will include shows, interviews, and television spots that will be aired on TVM and TVMNews+.
The European Parliament series will start this week. The first episode, which will be aired on Thursday 2 May, is a discussion titled ‘Europe at a crossroads: What is the future of the European Parliament?’.
Candidates from the Labour Party, Nationalist Party, and ADPD – The Green Party will take part in this debate.
The discussion, which will be moderated by journalist Liam Carter, will air on TVM and Radju Malta at 8:45pm.
The authority is mandated by law to organise a series of political debates that ensures all parties and candidates can present their views to the electorate.