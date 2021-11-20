Swieqi, St Julian’s councils and NGOs hit out at Fortina ‘greed’ over new pontoon

The St Julian’s and Swieqi local councils, and eight environmental NGOs condemned the Fortina Group’s latest planning request for a pontoon to service their 33-metre tourist catamaran going in and out of the bay 22 times a day.

“The application seeks to build a larger pontoon on the same site of another, already-approved, application, which is currently being appealed in front of the environmental tribunal (EPRT) by several organisations and the St Julian’s Local Council,” the groups stated.

They said the application was further proof of the company’s greed and disregard for existing planning policies, the people’s wellbeing and environmental integrity. Over 800 individuals formally objected to the Planning Authority against Fortina’s newest application.

They remarked that the pontoon is planned in the middle of a swimming zone, and a zone that is unequivocally not designated as a ferry or landing place in the local plan. The groups added that the ferry will pollute the small bay and will displace the swimming, sports and recreational activities.

“However, Fortina knows that it has the Planning Authority and other government entities do its bidding, disregarding planning policies and the people’s concerns in the process, as evidenced by the Planning Commission’s approval of Fortina’s first pontoon application.

“Nevertheless, the people will clearly not accept further erosion of their quality of life and are committed to fighting against the occupation of public spaces by commercial interests, using both legal and direct actions if necessary,” they said.

The organisations in the joint statement were Din l-Art Ħelwa, Extinction Rebellion Malta, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust Malta, Ramblers Association and Rota.