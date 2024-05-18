Newly regenerated Kalkara square inaugurated

A project to upgrade Kalkara square and shoreline was inaugurated on Friday evening.

This project features 16,500 square metres of open space, a 3,000 square metres pedestrian area in the square, a playground, street furniture, a new lighting system, and newly planted trees. The Grand Harbour Regeneration Project (GHRC) carried out the work, however no cost details were disclosed.

During the inauguration, Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted the project as a key development for the community, offering an open space for people and families. He emphasised that such quality projects are attracting significant investment to Malta and praised GHRC for transforming an area previously dominated by vehicles into a family-friendly space by the shoreline.

Abela also acknowledged the collaboration between Local Councils and government entities in such important projects.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli described the project as an embellishment that enriched the locality, but also modernised its services, providing a central open space for the community.

She emphasised the commitment to creating more open spaces for families and the community to gather. Kalkara Mayor Wayne Aquilina and GHRC CEO Gino Cauchi also spoke at the event.