San Ġwann Mayor voices opposition to ODZ supermarket application

San Ġwann Mayor Trevor Fenech has expressed his position against a massive ODZ supermarket proposed at the corner between Triq tal-Balal and Triq tal-Prepostu, in the area known as Ta’ Ġnien Tut, in San Ġwann.

On Friday, MaltaToday reported that the earmarked site lies in close vicinity to an Area of Ecological Importance which includes the tributaries of the Wied il-Kbir, Wied Għomor and Misraħ Lewza valley systems.

The application dates back to 2022 but was only published in the past days and was originally presented by Jason Pace who has also applied for another ODZ supermarket along the B’Kara bypass. The nearby Saint Michael’s Foundation school is strongly objecting to the development as it would not only cause environmental destruction but disrupt the school’s surroundings to the detriment of students.

On Facebook, the San Ġwann Mayor said that he is fully against the project, as he described it as an application which shouldn't even have been submitted.

Fenech also said that the Prime Minister had spoken to him about the issue, and that the Prime Minister and the Labour Party are sympathetic to the local council's cause.