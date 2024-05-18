MUT says minister's claims of proposed €10,000 rise in teacher's salary is not true

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) has publicly refuted claims made by education minister Clifton Grima regarding salary increases for teachers.

On Saturday, the MUT was reacting to a ONE News article, where Grima encouraged the union to inform its members of government's financial proposals, as he stated that the financial package includes a starting salary of €36,000 for teachers, which represents a €10,000 increase.

The minister's assertions of €10,000 raises and a starting salary of €36,000 for new teachers are not reflected in the government's financial proposals to the MUT, the union said. The MUT published extracts from the government's latest proposal on their website, which show no evidence of these claimed increases.

Instead, the documents reveal proposed increases in teaching load, a loss of parity between currently equivalent grades, and salary arrears for 2024 excluding 2023.

The MUT accused the government of trying to save face by discrediting the union rather than working towards a solution for the sectoral agreement. The union emphasised its resolve to continue fighting for the recognition and fair treatment of educators, as it concluded that its members, "shall not be intimidated."

On Friday, the MUT issued an ultimatum to the government regarding the sectoral agreement which is yet to be agreed upon, as the union also declared a trade dispute with the government.

Education minister responds to MUT claims

Responding to the MUT's statement on Saturday, education minister Clifton Grima insisted that government's proposals does include a €36,000 starting salary. "And this is only one raise for one category of educators," Grima said. He noted that the proposals include more raises which don't require additional work load or qualifications.