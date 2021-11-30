Qala residents show up in force at Ħondoq during appeals tribunal visit

Residents and NGOs in Qala held a demonstration at Ħondoq ir-Rummien on Tuesday, during a site visit by members of the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal, which is hearing an appeal on the refusal of a PA permit for the development of the valley.

Gozo Prestige Holidays’ application had been turned down for the development of a hotel and parking facilities, as well as 25 villas, 60 apartments and 200 multi-owner properties.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg, the organiser of the demonstration, slammed the government for not protecting the bay from development. “Ħondoq can become public domain if the government wants to. Why does Ħondoq not become a park like those popping up all over Malta?”

Buttigieg said Ħondoq bay was the only Gozitan bay where one could swim whenever Northern winds prevail.

Around 200 attended the demonstration. “I have been calling for the protection of Ħondoq ir-Rummien for the last 19 years now,” Buttigieg said. “What is keeping the government or the Opposition from proposing Ħondoq for a public domain status, when both are in agreement?”

Ħondoq owners want €17 million from State for expropriation

Moviment Graffitti expressed solidarity with Qala local council and attended the demonstration.

Among the attendees for the EPRT’s site visit was Gozo Prestige lawyer Carmelo Galea, which Graffitti said was “involved in the dubious registration of large pieces of land in Gozo”, a reference to the Abbazia delli Navarra scandal.

“Without any shame, Gozo Prestige is opposing the decision to refuse an application for a huge development, that will ruin Ħondoq. We support the residents and the Qala local council in this fight and hope the Tribunal does what is right and just,” Moviment Graffitti said.

Environmental lawyer Claire Bonello, also present on Tuesday, said the NGOs expected justice and fairness, and for Ħondoq to remain open to the public. “We will be exploring all legal options to retain the place accessible to the public. Despite over 5,000 people petitioning and an 85% vote against the project by Qala residents, the government has not yet granted Ħondoq a public domain status. We have laws which are not being observed.”

