Europe votes on 9 June: how the European Parliament works and the upcoming MEP elections

Between 6–9 June 2024, millions of Europeans will participate in shaping the future of European democracy on the occasion of the European elections.

Use your vote to help change the world you live in

It can be easy to forget how many people are impacted by the outcome of the European elections. The European Parliament adopts laws that affect everyone: large countries and small communities, powerful companies and young start-ups, the global and the local.

EU laws tackle most people’s priorities: the environment, security, migration, social policies, consumer rights, economy, rule of law and many more. Today, every important national topic also has a European angle.

Your vote will decide which Members of the European Parliament will represent you in preparing new laws and will influence the election of the European Commission. These decisions will shape your daily life and that of many others.

WATCH in Malti: Uża l-Vote Tiegħek

How European elections work

Every five years, European Union citizens elect Members of the European Parliament.

What are European elections? How are MEPs elected?

In European elections, citizens of European Union countries elect their representatives as Members of the European Parliament (MEPs).

What is the European Parliament?

The European Parliament is the world’s only directly elected transnational assembly. The Members of the European Parliament represent the interests of EU citizens at the European level.

What powers does the European Parliament have?

Together with representatives of the governments of EU countries, MEPs shape and decide on new laws that influence all aspects of lives across the European Union, from supporting the economy and the fight against poverty to climate change and security. MEPs put important political, economic and social topics in the spotlight and uphold the values of the European Union: respect for human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law.

Parliament approves the EU budget and scrutinises how the money is spent. It also elects the President of the European Commission, appoints its Commissioners and holds them to account.

How often are European elections held?

European elections are held every five years. The last European elections took place in May 2019.

When are the next European elections?

The next European elections will be held on 6-9 June 2024.

What European election rules are common in all EU countries?

It is up to each country to manage the election, but there are some common principles they must apply.

Elections take place during a four-day period, from Thursday to Sunday.

The number of MEPs elected from a political party is proportional to the number of votes it receives.

EU citizens resident in another EU country can vote and stand for election there.

Each citizen can vote only once.

How many MEPs are elected?

A total of 720 MEPs will be elected in June 2024, 15 more compared to the previous elections. As a general rule, the number of MEPs is decided before each election. The total cannot exceed 750 plus the president.

How many MEPs does each country elect?

Here is the number of MEPs to be elected in each country in the 2024 European elections:

Germany: 96

France: 81

Italy: 76

Spain: 61

Poland: 53

Romania: 33

Netherlands: 31

Belgium: 22

Greece: 21

Czechia: 21

Sweden: 21

Portugal: 21

Hungary: 21

Austria: 20

Bulgaria: 17

Denmark: 15

Finland: 15

Slovakia: 15

Ireland: 14

Croatia: 12

Lithuania: 11

Slovenia: 9

Latvia: 9

Estonia: 7

Cyprus: 6

Luxembourg: 6

Malta: 6

The number of MEPs elected from each EU country is agreed before each election and is based on the principle of degressive proportionality, which means each MEP from a larger country represents more people than an MEP from a smaller country. The minimum number of MEPs from any country is six and the maximum number is 96.

Do we vote for national parties or European parties?

Elections are contested by national political parties but once MEPs are elected, most opt to become part of transnational political groups. Most national parties are affiliated to a European-wide political party.

What are the political groups in the European Parliament?

MEPs sit in political groups based on shared ideals. Each group has a minimum of 23 MEPs from at least a quarter of EU countries. There are seven groups in the current Parliament.

Where will I find the results of the 2024 European elections?

The election results will be reported live on election results website.

What happens immediately after the election?

The elected MEPs work to form political groups. At its first plenary session where all MEPs meet, the new Parliament elects a President. In a subsequent session, Parliament will elect the new President of the European Commission and later will examine and approve the entire College of Commissioners.

What is the difference between the European Parliament, the Council and the European Commission?

The European Commission is the EU’s executive branch, responsible for proposing and implementing EU law and the day-to-day running of the EU. The European Parliament, representing the interests of EU citizens, and the Council, representing the interests of the countries, shape Commission proposals and, if they agree on them, adopt them.