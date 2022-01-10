Dingli cliffs hotel application withdrawn

Sunroute hotels has withdrawn its planning application for a hotel at the site of the disused Pulvich explosives factory at Dingli Cliffs.

The Planning Authority (PA) had initially recommended the application’s approval, and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had changed its initial objection to the development to a more favourable one after a downscaled version was put forward.

The development was situated outside Malta’s development zone, and would have taken place in an Area of Ecological Importance and a Natura 2000 site within an Area of High Landscape Value.

Over 500 people had objected to the plans, together with the Dingli local council and Superintendence for Cultural Heritage. The Superintendence called instead for the rehabilitation of the site, while an internal PA advisory panel on agricultural issues objected to the development.

The Dingli council insisted that once the factory is no longer required, the land should be returned to nature and reinstated to its original state.

More recently, the Planning Board had indicated that it would refuse the application. The applicants withdrew the application before the final vote could take place.

“We will remain vigilant so as to object this application again if it is ever resubmitted,” NGO Moviment Graffitti said.