Refusal recomended for nine-storey Birzebbugia hotel

The Planning Authority’s case officer is calling on the PA’s planning commission to refuse the addition of two storeys to a seven-storey hotel approved in 2020, requested by the tuna farming magnate Charles Azzopardi.

A final decision on the development is expected on 11 February.

The seven-storey hotel will replace the existign four-storey Sea Breeze Hotel, approved in October 2020 despite objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and a negative recommendation by the case officer.

Subsequently, Azzopardi applied for an additional two storeys, as foreseen in a policy approved in 2014 that allows hotels an extra two floors over and above what is allowed by local plans.

But the case officer is once again recommending refusal, arguing that the development is still in breach of policy.

This is because the Height Limitation Adjustment Policy For Hotels only allows the additional two storeys provied that “the resultant design features a high quality product in keeping with the urban context and no blank walls are created”.

In this case, the exposed blank party walls on Triq il-Bajja s-Sabiħa, which is being objected to by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, will have a negative visual impact on the streetscape and urban context.

The proposed height, massing and blank party walls are also in breach of the Strategic Plan (SPED) policies, which aim to ensure that all new developments improve amenity and the pleasantness of place.

Birzebbugia’s local council, represented by architect and Green Party leader Carmel Cacopardo, had objected to the latest application alongside the SCH and nearly 650 objectors.

In 2020 the Superintendence expressed its concern on the increase in the hotel’s height, due to its prominent location next to the urban conservation area. It said the hotel would visually dominate and condition the surrounding streetscape around Pretty Bay.

Even the PA’s case officer recommended refusal due to the creation of an unsightly blank party wall. But following changes to the façade, in plans endorsed by the PA’s internal design panel, the PA’s planning commission approved the seven-storey hotel.

A photomontage of the development shows the hotel dominating the bay along with the eight-storey high Water’s Edge hotel, owned by Charles Polidano, which was approved in 2007.

In 2017 the PA refused an application by Polidano for an additional storey on his hotel.