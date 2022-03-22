Mosta archaeological remains to be integrated into supermarket parking

The Planning Authority is set to approve a brand new supermarket on Mosta’s Triq id-Difiża Ċivili, just 60m away from the existing Lidl supermarket.

And with the demolition of the Josmar warehouse set to yield archaeological remains such as tombs and cart ruts, these are planned to be “integrated in the development” inside the supermarket’s underground car park – in between parking bays.

Peprina Ltd’s development, owned by Christian James Gatt and Nathalie Gatt, is being recommended for approval by the Planning Authority’s case officer with a decision by the PA’s planning commission scheduled for Wednesday – just three days before the general election.

The PA had already approved the redevelopment of the warehouse complex in 2019 but refused the inclusion of a shopping mall as this was deemed to be against policies disallowing retail development in this area.

The project is a 1,346sq.m supermarket at ground level, with the same footprint of the previously approved warehouses, and a two-storey underground car park for 134 vehicles. Warehouses will be retained on the first floor.

Catacombs and cart ruts found on site

Archaeological excavations in the area after the issuance of the warehouses permit unearthed a catacomb with three chambers, four tombs – some of which consist of double chambers – and a pair of cart-ruts, apart from ancient quarries, rock-cut features and agricultural trenches.

The Malta Archaeological Society had objected to the supermarket. While recognising changes to plans following the discovery of these remains, objectors insisted that the site must be safeguarded and not disturbed by further works.

But the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage still gave its consent to the development, noting that plans were in line with its recommendations to “ensure the protection and preservation of the archaeological features located within the site”.

Shopping mall no, supermarket yes

The developers had already proposed a retail complex back in 2018, but the proposal was dropped after the PA’s planning directorate pointed out that the area had been zoned for industrial development where retail shops were not acceptable.

Instead the PA approved the reconstruction of a two-storey existing warehouse complex with underlying garage.

The owners protested that the nearby Lidl supermarket had been permitted, despite the designation of the area as industrial.

In reply, the PA directorate noted that while retail outlets are not acceptable in industrial sites, supermarkets are considered an “acceptable introduction in industrial areas” – this despite a PA policy that supermarkets should be located at the edge of town centres to minimise car use.

Although outside development zones, the area is a so-called ‘area of containment’ where only industrial development is normally allowed. Areas of containment are meant to create a buffer zone between urban centres and the ODZ.

Mosta council had objected

In 2020 Mosta mayor Romilda Zarb called on the PA to turn down this application, saying the Lidl Supermarket should not be used as a precedent, “as the present amenity is clearly catering for a significant and barely manageable catchment.”

The mayor argued that the existing industrial commitment should not pave the way for a commercial “upgrade” that increases infrastructural pressures in close proximity to an Area of Ecological Importance. Since the site itself is designated as a Protected Area of Hydrological Importance, “excavations or any development which further stresses existing services and ground conditions is not recommended.”

Infrastructure Malta was recently issued with a permit to upgrade the roundabout junction linking Triq id-Difiża Ċivili to Triq il-Kostituzzjoni to include bypass lanes. Traffic impact studies confirm that extra traffic created by the supermarket will be “absorbed” thanks to these works traffic created by the supermarket will be absorbed by the road infrastructure.