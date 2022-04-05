Under threat: Sliema townhouses opposite scheduled houses

A planning application has been presented to add three new storeys to three characteristic town houses on Blanche Huber Street in Sliema, one of the town’s last traditional streets where a uniform skyline is an integral part of the locality’s urban conservation area.

The row of townhouses opposite the proposed development was granted Grade 2 protection in 2018 but this protection was not extended to cover the entire road.

Although the façade of the buildings will be preserved, if approved the development will create blank party walls which will be visible from Triq Sir Adrian Dingli, Triq Blanche Huber and Triq Melita. The latter two streets have so far remained intact and devoid of any large-scale developments or apartment blocks.

Residents in the area fear that any approval of the proposal will encourage the further sprawl of apartment blocks already mushrooming on Triq Sir Adrian Dingli further into the core of Sliema’s well preserved streetscapes.

The proposal will also cast a shadow onto neighbouring properties and their backyards and gardens.

55 residents have already submitted their objection to the proposal, describing it as detrimental not just on the aesthetics of the area but also to the community which thrives in the locality, “where access to open space, sunlight and quiet streets is highly depended on”.

Blanche Huber street comprises a number of period townhouses, some of which designed by architect Gustavo Vincenti. Such period townhouses so far stand relatively untouched and in good condition, and merit protection and safeguarding from insensitive development.

The Planning Authority’s advisory panel on design issues has already expressed concern that the proposal will result in creation of blank party walls on both streets and has called for a revised proposal mitigating the visual impact on surroundings.