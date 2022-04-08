Another iconic Balzan building in danger

A planning application is proposing the addition of three floors to an iconic Balzan townhouse, to make way for two maisonettes, nine apartments and two penthouses.

The proposal by Life Properties Ltd also envisages the partial demolition of the façade and the internal demolition of the property as well as the excavation of a basement garage to create eight parking spaces.

The addition of two full floors and a penthouse level will create a blank party wall on adjacent two-storey townhouses along Triq Papa Piju XII.

The development is being proposed opposite the proposed Park Lane development, which if approved would include a 90-apartment complex and 2,500sq.m of retail shops, proposed by Clifton Attard, a business partner of construction magnate Joe Portelli.

Recently the Park Lane developers have also applied to develop a corner townhouse previously owned by former Minister John Dalli. According to the submitted plans the development will include three new floors on the existing villa to accommodate 3 shops at ground floor level and 11 apartments. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage recently expressed concern about “this intense development”, noting that it does not provide for an adequate transition to the Urban Conservation Area.

All three projects are located just outside Balzan’s Urban Conservation Area.

Apart from aesthetic concerns residents living in an area are concerned by the traffic impact of all three developments which all include a retail component.

“Proposing a development which does not cater for at least one parking per proposed apartment and maisonette is a major issue.” This is because the development proposed by Life Properties only foresees six garages and two other parking spaces.

Moreover they are also calling on the PA to assess the traffic impact of all three projects noting that Portelli’s development, which includes 70 basement parking spaces, also includes a large retail component.

Heritage watchdog concern

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has expressed its concern on the application describing the existing building as "one endowed with a formal façade that has a degree of architectural and cultural heritage value."

The Authority also noted that the townhouse is immediately adjacent to a "legible row" of townhouses and to the Urban Conservation Area.

While not excluding extensions to the building, the Superintendence expressed its concerns regarding the interventions proposed on the façade and the proposed increase in height, warning that it will become the dominant height in the area.