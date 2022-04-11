€12m price tag for Mgarr land size of 57 football grounds

Two adjoining plots the size of 57 football grounds overlooking Ġnejna Bay, Għajn Tuffieħa Bay and Golden Bay are on sale for nearly €12 million, despite the fact that the land in question is not just outside development zones but designated as an Area of High Landscape Value and a Natura 2000 site.

The two plots in question are on sale on two separate postings on various property websites.

A plot of 281,000 square metres described as “a very large area of flat land with spectacular unobstructed sea and country views” is being sold for €7.7 million, while another adjoining plot of 119,910 square metres is being sold for €4.6 million.

But both adverts refer to the adjoining plot, stating that the “new buyer could enjoy owning 399,375 sq.m of land.”

Contacted by MaltaToday, one of the property agents listing the property made it clear that the land is being sold without any condition of it being developed, with the responsibility of obtaining any permits falling squarely on the person buying the land.

Moreover, the price being asked for reflects the considerable size of the land: the Remax Malta advert lists “space for pool” and “garden” as the “features” of the 281,000sq.m plot.

Development outside development zones is limited to the redevelopment of existing properties which previously had a residential use. The only permit issued on the site involved the regularisation of an illegally developed agricultural store in 2017. The permit was issued despite strong objections by Environment and Resources Authority and a negative recommendation by the case officer.