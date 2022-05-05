Ramla beach masterplan to harmonise kiosks, include clinic and police station

The Gozo Ministry’s masterplan for Ramla Bay includes a “reorganization” of existing kiosks with a uniform design for seating areas and a shading canopy.

The masterplan, awaiting approval by the Planning Authority, envisages the construction of an emergency response clinic and office, a brand new public convenience, and a police station instead of an already existing room.

Other facilities include outdoor showers and a store.

An artistic impression of the proposed facilities suggests a more formalised appearance for the characteristic beach shacks, some of which grew over the years in an anarchic way.

The reorganisation of the kiosk area allocates space for five different restaurants, which largely coincides with the footprint of the existing kiosks, a store and a waste bins area.

When announcing its intention to draft a masterplan in 2019, former Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana declared that the aim of the masterplan was that of addressing the current challenges facing the bay, namely the need for better traffic management and improvement of facilities required to retain the Blue Flag status for the beach. On that occasion the ministry also made it clear that the existing footprint of developments around the bay was not going to change as the aim of the master plan was not to increase development in this sensitive area.

Ramla Bay has been awarded blue flag status for the past four years.