Superintendence for Cultural Heritage green-lights Suq tal-Belt canopies

The Arkadia food market’s redesigned canopy structures have been deemed “acceptable” by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, as long as the central area between the two tents is kept unencumbered by any structure.

The existing shading canopies, hit by an enforcement notice in 2019, will be replaced by two new canopies with a retractable, beige canvas roof and a different design.

The heritage watchdog insisted that the entrance space between the two canopies is to be retained as an open area without any flowerboxes, tables, and umbrellas. “This will ensure that part of the historical façade of the Valletta market can be viewed without any items covering the façade design.”

The SCH insisted that all structural pillars be cylindrical, emulating the original Victorian pillars supporting the internal structures, and that the retractable canopies be in single-color material, preferably stone color.

But leading heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa is strongly objecting to the latest proposal because it makes it impossible for people to appreciate the aesthetic and architectural quality of the Suq’s heritage building. “Such a massive structure that dominates the vistas and blocks views of this Grade 1 scheduled building is completely unacceptable.”

The Suq tal-Belt’s “permanent” canopy was built without a permit and obstructed the façade of the old Valletta market. By filing an appeal against the PA’s enforcement, Arkadia effectively delayed the removal of the tent structure, which remains in place now for two years – but the owners are currently subject to a daily fine of €50.

The PA’s enforcement was issued against Arkadia Marketing Limited, which operates the food court in the Suq tal-Belt, and the Commissioner of Lands.

Arkadia argues that the awnings are not illegal but covered by a development notification permit issued by the PA in 2018. It said its original canopy had to be replaced due to deterioration and that it was a hazard to the public. To address these flaws the new structures were installed with additional steel frames to retain the canvas covering, while still respecting the dimensions of the original permit.

The 2018 permit had a validity of only one year and does not apply to the structures erected in 2019. The DNO permit issued in 2018 also allowed for a “one-time installation of a permanent canopy” within the said area and the permit has since expired, a PA spokesperson had told MaltaToday before the filing of the appeal.