Zabbar: from graves to five-storey block

Undeveloped land, trees and shrubs once earmarked for new graves at the Zabbar cemetery, are now being earmarked for a five-storey block.

The 1,300sq.m plot, which includes a number of trees and shrubs enclosed by a high wall, could make way for the 17.5m-high residence, despite forming part of a wider green area.

And although part of the development zone, this piece of land cannot be developed as it is zoned for potential cemetery expansion in the 2006 local plans, which refer to the rising demand for private graves by people in their own locality. Another plot of agricultural land to the west of the cemetery is also zoned for future graves.

But even the cemetery’s designation gives a degree of protection to a part of this green enclave, given that it dates back to the early 19th century.

Applicant Alexie Tabone said he does not own the entire site but has presented consent forms from the other site owners.

Zoning applications are meant to set development parameters for particular sites, either in cases where developers ask for a change in local plan policies, as is the case for this application, or when these parameters are not clearly established in the local plan.