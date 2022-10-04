ERA wants more studies on 14-storey Xlendi hotel

The Environment and Resources Authority has called for an assessment of the impact of a proposed 14-storey hotel in Xlendi on the nearby Natura 2000 sites, and more information on its geological impact, before issuing a final recommendation.

Although located in the development zone, the proposed hotel lies in close proximity of two Natura 2000 sites, namely a marine protection area, and a terrestrial protected area, which includes the Kantra valley and the Xlendi countryside.

The ERA is saying that while it has no objection to the construction of a hotel on the site since this is well within the development zone, but it has expressed concern at “the extent and scale of the proposed development” calling for more studies to determine the impact on the nearby protected areas.

The authority also wants more information on what it described as “important geological features” found on the site.

Since excavations will take place, it also called for information with regards to the quantity and quality of the material that will be excavated and how it will be re-used.

ERA has also called for photomontages of the proposed development from both short and medium distance viewpoints.

The Planning Authority has already approved the demolition of the building, in an application approved in January 2021. But the PA also said this did not entail any commitment for the replacement building and excavations on the site still have to be approved.

The latest application is for a 4-star hotel with 88 rooms, to become the highest building overlooking the Xlendi coastline, with four underground floors for a car park, gym and indoor pool, and 14 storeys above street level with a roof pool.

In 2021 the Munxar local council – as well as eNGOs Flimkien Ghall Ambjent Ahjar and Moviment Graffitti – had objected to the splitting of the application in two phases. The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) had also called for the holistic assessment of both phase 1 and phase 2 of the project.

Residents had also expressed concern that works in the area would endanger their homes built in the 1980s.

The PA’s planning commission chairman Claude Mallia insisted that the approval of the demolition did not entail a commitment on the future of the site and said he understood the concern about the possible development, encouraging further discussion on the matter.

Excel is also proposing building another complex of 60 apartments nearby in a separate planning application that is pending appeal.

Moviment Graffitti objects to monstrosity

In a strongly-worded objection Moviment Graffitti has described the massive 14-storey as a monstrosity which will greatly intensify urbanisation of the area.

The NGO said the development is in breach of the Gozo local plan which calls for “contained development” which does not compromise Xlendi’s unique setting.

According to Graffitti the increase in height from four to 14 storeys entirely negates the visual containment afforded by the terrain.

Graffitti also expressed concern on the geological impact of the application particularly and its impact on the surrounding Natura 2000 sites, and that the Kantra valley will be completely “engulfed and dominated by the 14-storey development”.