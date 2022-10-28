Villa instead of Wied Għollieq farmhouse could set precedent for development rush

A villa and 37sq.m pool are being proposed inside a valley buffer zone in San Gwann, along the narrow rural road Triq San Ġwann Tal-Għargħar, which links to the University of Malta.

The site is currently occupied by a derelict farmhouse, inside the buffer zone for the Wied Għollieq valley, an area of ecological importance, where approval could set a precedent for the “formalization” of the area which includes other similar farmhouses.

Plans foresee the retention of an old room, the excavation of the plot, and the reconstruction of the farmhouse on a larger footprint, including a basement and pool with surrounding decking area. The development is limited to a basement and a ground floor. Eight olive trees will minimise the visual impact of the development.

The application was presented by Silvan Mizzi, a business partner of construction magnate Joseph Portelli in the company Trivium Projects. Company architect Maria Schembri Grima – who doubles up as the State-appointed chairman of the Building and Construction Agency that regulates the construction sector – submitted the plans.

The application foresees the removal of illegal structures that have been subject to an enforcement notice issued in 2012 over the illegal construction of a metal gate, room and wall, and the deposition of scrap material.

The proposal will be assessed according to the Planning Authority’s current rural policy, which allows the redevelopment of farmhouses – even ruins – into modern dwellings when proof of past habitation is submitted. Current policies also allow pools within the boundaries of ODZ dwellings.