Three new storeys on iconic Balzan townhouse set for approval

A case officer is recommending the approval of three additional storeys and the internal demolition of a characteristic townhouse once belonging to former PN minister John Dalli, at the corner of Triq il-Kbira and Triq Papa Piju XII in Ħal Balzan. The façade of the characteristic townhouse will be retained.

The corner townhouse is described by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage as a mid-20th century traditional building whose architectural features warrant preservation.

The development will enable CF Developers, a company owned by Clifton Cassar, a business partner of Gozitan developer Joseph Portelli, to add three more shops and 11 more apartments to the 88 units approved in September. An appeal against the original development is still pending.

A final decision will be taken by the Planning Commission on 25 November.

This five-storey development will include an 18-car basement parking, one commercial level and four overlying floors of residences.

Residents objecting to the Park Lane development took umbrage at the way developers split the application in two by adding a new site to the development at a later stage. Former PN infrastructure minister Jesmond Mugliett, who represented a number of concerned residents in the public hearing on the Park Lane development, claimed this had vitiated the approval of the project. “For example, the building of the garden within the townhouse would have an impact on storm water plans,” he warned, saying such a fragmentation of the project undermined studies on traffic and visual impact, and flooding.

But project architect Maria Schembri Grima denied any foul play, insisting that the developer simply bought the smaller site at a later stage after the first application was presented.

The case officer acknowledged that the development was one metre higher than the maximum 16.3m allowable. However, the proposed overall 17.3m height was being deemed acceptable because the developer will retain the existing facade and its architectural character.

The PA’s approval will come despite objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which noted that the “intense” development does not adequately transition to the Urban Conservation Area. The heritage watchdog recommended that the development is limited to four floors, one of which receded.

The SCH’s position is in line with a permit issued to former owner Mario Formosa, for a 10-apartment block with the existing façade retained, and which would have had two additional storeys, one of which receded.

But the PA case officer claims the new elevation and setback floors will not have a negative impact on the traditional urban skyline, and that it will still be compatible with its immediate surroundings.

But while the development requires rainwater reservoirs to take 112 cubic metres of water, the proposed reservoir will only be taking 79cb.m. To address this issue, a condition is being included stating that no rainwater will end up in the sewage network.