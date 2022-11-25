Tumas Group’s Dolmen proposes makeover of Amazonia resort

Plans submitted by the owners of the Dolmen hotel to upgrade the Amazonia resort foresee the construction of a new promenade level where two new kiosks with outside tables are also being proposed on top of two pool deck levels.

The project has “potential” to improve the character of the area by introducing a new open space “providing” views of San Pawl il-Baħar from the promenade, according to a project development statement (PDS) carried out by environmental consultants ADI on behalf of the Dolmen Hotel which is owned by the Tumas Group.

“However, the proposed increase in the height of the Scheme and the establishment of a promenade level catering facility will impact the landscape and visual amenity of the promenade in breach of the North West Local Plan policies,” the same report states.

In fact, the local plan approved in 2006 limits the height of any extension to coastal developments in the area to one which does not “exceed the height of any existing legal structure within the site”. Moreover, any increase in “solid structures” on the promenade is ruled out to ensure that views onto the bay are not obstructed. As proposed the complex will have a footprint of 3,900 sq.m, the same as the present development.

The Amazonia complex is located on foreshore between the Bugibba perched beach and the Dolmen resort. It includes two swimming pools with terraces and pool decks, a covered outdoor restaurant, water sports facilities, a hall and a bar/club. The complex is linked to the hotel through an underground passage beneath Dawret Il-Gżejjer.

The proposal envisages the creation of three different levels. The promenade level will include two kiosks with outside tables, a lift structure, and a public open space beyond the public kerb.

Two restaurants with indoor and outdoor areas, a water sports area and a pool deck are being proposed on a second lower level beneath the promenade pavement area.

A third level located below the restaurants will include showers, toilets, changing rooms, a 60 sq.m children’s pool and a massive 370 sq.m adults’ pool. As proposed the area for pool decks will increase from the current 360 sq.m to 1,960 sq.m.