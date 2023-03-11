Għajnsielem valley arch to be rebuilt

The Għajnsielem local council plans to reconstruct an iconic arched walkway bridge which collapsed in the mid-20th century, in a bid to restore the locality’s rural characteristics.

The arched bridge used to link farmland on opposite sides of Wied il-Kbir, the valley linking the village to the Mġarr harbour. Only one of the imposts of the original structure survives to this day.

The upper part of the valley is still characterised by fertile agricultural and fruit trees on both sides of the valley once linked by the arched walkway.

The original arch was built with Maltese Franka stone bricks and stood about 8m high. “It was very prominent and possibly iconic for the village of Għajnsielem,” said architect Edward Scerri in a works method statement from the local council. By reconstructing the arch, the council seeks to increase awareness and appreciation of its town’s heritage, describing it as “one of the best kept villages of Gozo”.

Even though subjected to rapid development in the past decades, with the resulting loss of important elements of its built heritage, Scerri said that by reconstructing the lost arch the council will “enhance the traditional rural characteristics of the village.”

Although the works envisage a scientific reconstruction of the original bridge, the new structure is not intended as a pedestrian bridge as it originally was but as a historical monument. The replica will be based on a study of historical photos which provide accurate information on the dimensions of the bridge.

The works will be carried out by installing a crane in a parking area to lower both materials and a bobcat onto the fields below it. The works have been cleared by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage and the Environment and Resources Authority. No weathered stone is to be used but new franka masonry which will eventually weather homogenously over time.