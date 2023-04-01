Ghaxaq ‘rationalisation’ farmland eyed for 51 flats

51 new dwelling units and nine shops are being proposed on 1,890sq.m of farmland along Triq iż-Żejtun in Ħal-Għaxaq.

The site of the proposed development is on agricultural land, opposite a row of two-storey townhouses and 300m away from the scheduled Villa Mekrech.

The plot forms part of a larger 4,600sq.m plot of agricultural land added to the development zone in 2006.

The development, proposed by Thomas and Emanuel Mifsud of E&TM Company Limited, is being proposed over three full floors and a receded floor.

The application envisages the excavation of two basement levels for 68 garages, nine retail shops, ten maisonettes and one apartment at ground floor level, 20 apartments on first floor level and 20 apartments on the second and receded floor levels. A number of swimming pools are also being proposed on the receded floor level.

A zoning application approved in 2011 had established a height at two floors and a three-course basement, which according to Annex 2 of the 2015 design policies translates to a 12.3m height.